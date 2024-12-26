Will implement Udaipur Declaration: Congress





"BJP wants to capture all constitutional institutions like EC, but we will continue to fight this battle. People's faith in electoral process gradually decreasing and questions are being raised on impartiality of EC. What is it that this govt is trying to hide by changing election rules that court ordered to share," Kharge says.





He added that 2025 will be the year of strengthening the organisation. "We will fill vacant posts in party; fully implement Udaipur Declaration," Kharge at CWC meet.

"Will fight till last breath for Nehru-Gandhi ideology, honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar," Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Belagavi CWC meet.