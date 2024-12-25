J-K's Doda receives fresh snowfall, attracts tourists from across India





In the Bhaderwah area, visitors could be seen joyfully playing in the snow, building snowmen, and soaking in the winter charm.





To keep warm, they gathered around bonfires, sipping hot tea. Balkrishan, an official from the Bhaderwah Development Authority, shared his excitement about the season's second snowfall and the growing tourist interest.





"This is not just a local attraction; we have tourists from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. We've made sure to inspect all facilities and ensure everything is in place for the tourists' comfort," he said.





For many visitors, the experience was nothing short of magical.





Aakash, a first-time traveller to Bhaderwah, expressed his delight: "We heard so much about this place from our friends, and it has exceeded our expectations. It's my first time here, and I'm completely enchanted. My heart feels light, and happy," he shared.





Shivam Gupta, a tourist from Agra, was equally impressed by the region's beauty. -- ANI

Bhaderwah, a serene town nestled in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently witnessing an influx of tourists, drawn by the region's fresh snowfall that blanketed the area on Tuesday.