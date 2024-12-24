Owaisi gets court notice for 'Jai Palestine' slogan

A Bareilly Court has issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, instructing him to appear in court.





The notice pertains to an incident where Owaisi raised pro-Palestine slogans while taking his oath as a Member of Parliament.





The court has asked the AIMIM chief to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.





The case has been filed by advocate Virendra Gupta who has accused Owaisi of violating constitutional and legal norms.





Earlier in June, Owaisi concluded taking his oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words 'Jai Palestine'.





Owaisi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Madhavi Latha Kompella, with a margin of 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary election for a fifth consecutive victory from Hyderabad in Telangana.





While being sworn in as an MP in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'.





Speaking with ANI, Owaisi said, "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'...How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?"





On being asked the reason for saying 'Jai Palestine', Owaisi said, "Waha ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read." -- ANI