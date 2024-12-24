RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Job scam: No HC bail for Bengal ex-minister Partha

December 24, 2024  17:51
West Bengal ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee/File image
West Bengal ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee/File image
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants in a Central Bureau of Investigation case over an alleged school jobs recruitment scam. 

Besides Chatterjee, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty also rejected the bail prayer of former West Bengal School Service Commission chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former chairman of SSC's advisory committee S P Saha, and former SSC secretary Ashok Saha. 

Earlier, a division bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray differed in their separate judgments on the bail prayer of the five accused. 

While Justice Banerjee allowed the bail application of all the accused, Justice Sinha Ray rejected it. 

The matter was thereafter assigned to the single bench of Justice Chakraborty by the HC chief justice for adjudication. 

Justice Chakraborty, in his judgment, expressed agreement with Justice Sinha Ray's order, rejecting the bail application of all five accused. 

He emphasised that the allegations against the petitioners are serious, noting that if proven, the offences could damage the credibility of the state's education system. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Job scam: No HC bail for Bengal ex-minister Partha
LIVE! Job scam: No HC bail for Bengal ex-minister Partha

No arbitrary changes in Maha voters list: EC
No arbitrary changes in Maha voters list: EC

The Election Commission of India has dismissed claims by the Congress party alleging voter list irregularities during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. In a detailed response, the EC asserted that there were no arbitrary...

'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'
'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'

'India is using Hasina to warn the Yunus government because there is a ground support for the Awami League in Bangladesh.'

Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life
Stripped, urinated on at birthday party, boy ends life

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after four men purportedly assaulted him and urinated on his face in Captainganj area of Basti district, police said on Tuesday.

Owaisi summoned over pro-Palestine slogan in Parl
Owaisi summoned over pro-Palestine slogan in Parl

A court in Bareilly has directed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to appear before it over a plea that claimed he had violated the Constitution by raising a slogan hailing Palestine in Parliament.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances