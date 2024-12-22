Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan





The earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time, the NCS noted.





As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.





It was recorded at the Latitude 37.10 N and Longitude 71.12 E in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan.





The details were also shared on X.





"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 22/12/2024 06:30:26 IST, Lat: 37.10 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan".





Badakhshan region of Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities. -- ANI

