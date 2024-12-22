Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts AfghanistanDecember 22, 2024 10:03
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology reported.
The earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time, the NCS noted.
As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
It was recorded at the Latitude 37.10 N and Longitude 71.12 E in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan.
The details were also shared on X.
"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 22/12/2024 06:30:26 IST, Lat: 37.10 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan".
Badakhshan region of Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities. -- ANI