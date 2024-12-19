New mandir-masjid dispute not acceptable: Bhagwat





Delivering a lecture on 'India- The Vishwaguru', at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society and said the world needs to be shown that the country can live together in harmony.





Highlighting the plurality of Indian society, Bhagwat said Christmas is celebrated in Ramakrishna Mission, adding "only we can do this because we are Hindus".





"We have been living in harmony for a long time. If we want to provide this harmony to the world, we need to create a model of it. After the construction of Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raking up the similar issues in new places. This is not acceptable," he said.





The Ram Temple was constructed since it was matter for faith for all Hindus, Bhagwat said. -- PTI

