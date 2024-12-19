RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt says 102 aircraft on ground due to supply chain issues

December 19, 2024  19:21
Representational image
Representational image
The government on Thursday said 102 aircraft are on the ground due to supply chain issues and that it has been encouraging development of the ecosystem for manufacturing of planes by public as well as private enterprises in the country.

Supply chain woes have been impacting the airlines' industry in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic and due to certain geopolitical developments.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said aircraft operating in India are periodically inspected for compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation regulations.

The aircraft can also be withdrawn by the airline from flying when the spare parts and consumables to maintain the aircraft are not available from Original Equipment Manufacturer & manufacturer to keep it airworthy.

"There are total 822 aircraft registered under Scheduled Air Transport Service out of which 105 aircraft are Aircraft on Ground due to supply chain issues," the minister said.

He also said the government has been encouraging the development of the ecosystem for the manufacturing of aircraft, including regional transport aircraft, and associated equipment by public and private enterprises in the country.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar
LIVE! You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar

High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints

Ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc MPs clashed in Parliament on Thursday over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, leading to jostling and an injury to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi. The opposition demanded Shah's resignation,...

Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda
Amit Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' if...: Sidda

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. Siddaramaiah said Shah would have been a "Gujari" (scrap dealer) if there wasn't Ambedkar's...

Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father
Ashwin was humiliated; forced to retire, says father

Ravichandran, father of veteran off-spinner Ashwin, said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement from international cricket, but stunningly hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including him feeling...

The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music
The Global Ambassador Of Indian Music

He was a formidable musician but seemed utterly human, a Peter Pan who wore his genius with deceptive lightness.Sandip Roy remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances