Forest fire triggers mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

December 19, 2024  21:06
A forest fire on Thursday triggered mine blasts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

There were no casualties or injuries, they said.

The forest fire in the forward areas of Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar, as well as the border belts, has been raging for the past few days, they added.

Several mines exploded due to the fire, however, there were no casualties or injuries, the officials confirmed.

Efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and locals are underway to control the blaze, they said. -- PTI
