Congress MLA's son, nephew booked for assaulting ex-BJP legislator in MP





Former BJP MLA Rakesh Giri's security guard Lokendra Singh lodged a complaint in this connection, based on which the case against Akash Singh, the son of local Congress lawmaker Yadavendra Singh, and his nephew Ansh Singh, was filed, Kotwali police station's in-charge Pankaj Sharma said.





As per the complaint, the accused abused and assaulted Giri and his family members on Wednesday night at a marriage event, he said.





The case against the duo was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 296 (obscene act) and others, he said.





Investigation into the case is underway, he said. Congress MLA Yadvendra Singh could not be reached for his comment. -- PTI

