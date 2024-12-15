RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ram temple project wins UK's 'Sword of Honour' for safety management

December 15, 2024  17:15
image
The 'Ram Temple project' of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya has been awarded the 'Sword of Honour' by the British Safety Council, chairman of construction committee Nripendra Misra said in a statement on Sunday.  

In a statement, Misra said that this award was one of the highest recognitions in safety management and that the British Safety Council evaluates the safety processes, practices, and on-site activities during its audits, and only those who receive a five-star assessment were eligible for the 'Sword of Honour' award.  

"Shri Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya Dham has won the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' award given by British Safety Council. It is one of the prestigious accolades in safety management. British Safety Council conducts the audit of the process, practices, and finally on-site activity assessments," the statement read.  

Larsen and Toubro, the company responsible for the construction of the temple, was also awarded a 'Golden Trophy' by the National Safety Council for its safety measures during the construction process, the statement added.  

The temple has been built under close coordination between Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers, with effective supervision by the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.  -- ANI
