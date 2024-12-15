RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Demolition drive continues in Sambhal amid tension

December 15, 2024  11:18
image
Amid the ongoing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the district administration on Sunday launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of illegal structures.

According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, the operation aims to address encroachments in public areas and has been actively implemented in Chandauli for the past two months as well.

"Anti-encroachment drive is being run against encroachment on public places. This drive has also been run in Chandauli for the last two months... A drive is being run against electricity theft also in Sambhal..," she said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Head, Smith pile on pressure
3rd Test Updates: Head, Smith pile on pressure

LIVE! Demolition drive continues in Sambhal amid tension
LIVE! Demolition drive continues in Sambhal amid tension

Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested
Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including the estranged wife of senior tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently.

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

PIX: Head's century puts Australia in control
PIX: Head's century puts Australia in control

Images from Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances