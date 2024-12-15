Demolition drive continues in Sambhal amid tension

Amid the ongoing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the district administration on Sunday launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of illegal structures.





According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, the operation aims to address encroachments in public areas and has been actively implemented in Chandauli for the past two months as well.





"Anti-encroachment drive is being run against encroachment on public places. This drive has also been run in Chandauli for the last two months... A drive is being run against electricity theft also in Sambhal..," she said.





Earlier on Saturday morning, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shahi Jama Masjid area. -- ANI