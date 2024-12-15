RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple

December 15, 2024  20:32
An anti-encroachment drive underway after a Shiv temple was found encroached upon in Sambhal/ANI Photo
The Sambhal district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the Bhasma Shankar temple, including a well there, officials said on Sunday, days after the reopening of the temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town. 

Worshippers have started visiting the temple and it is being guarded round the clock, they said. 

"This is the temple of Kartik Mahadev. A well has been found here. This is Amrit Koop. Security guards have been permanently posted here and CCTV cameras have also been installed. Puja has also started in the temple. There is encroachment here, which is being removed," district magistrate Rajender Pensiya said. 

"We have written a letter to ASI for carbon dating of the temple and the well," he added. 

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites. 

Superintendent of police Krishan Kumar said that all roads leading to the temple have been covered with CCTV cameras and a control room is also being set up there. -- PTI
