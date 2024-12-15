Allu Arjun visits Chiranjeevi's residence after getting interim bail





The Pushpa 2 actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.





His release was met with support from family members and colleagues from the film industry, many of whom gathered at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.





Visuals captured by paparazzi showed Allu leaving Chiranjeevi's residence in his car after the visit.





Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. -- ANI

Actor Allu Arjun, who was released on interim bail from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, visited the residence of superstar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad on Sunday along with his family.