Grounds to interrogate you: Police to techie wife

December 13, 2024  12:00
image
Techie dies by suicide in Bengaluru: In Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a four-member team of Bengaluru police, including one woman police personnel, arrive at Kotwali, Jaunpur.

The wife of Atul Subhash, the techie who died by suicide in Bengaluru, lives in Jaunpur. The Bengaluru police paste a notice outside her residence. "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days," reads the notice.

The brother of the deceased, Vikas, said his family had "no idea" that the Bengaluru techie would take such a drastic step. "We talked to him normally. We had no idea he had decided to take such a step. We had never felt he was going to take such a step. I am in touch with a few of his friends and even they didn't have any idea of his thoughts," the brother said. 

The brother also alleged that there had been "false cases" filed on him and his family too, saying that his brother had been mentally tortured. "False cases have been filed on me, and my parents, just like they were filed on my brother. Action should be taken against all those who mentally tortured my brother and filed false cases against him," the brother said. -- 
