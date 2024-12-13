RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Extremely serious and worrying: Kejriwal on bomb threats to schools

December 13, 2024  10:32
image
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo has voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital.

Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

"This is the second time this week that Delhi schools have received bomb threats, which is extremely serious and worrying. If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their studies?" posted Kejriwal on X. More than 6 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security protocols.

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your student's bags frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Afzal Guru honoured by tukde-tukde gang: BJP
LIVE! Afzal Guru honoured by tukde-tukde gang: BJP

Was This Why BJP Came 2nd In UP?
Was This Why BJP Came 2nd In UP?

I learnt that Yogi was deeply unhappy with the BJP's choice of Lok Sabha candidates.He had proposed a list of names, but hardly any of his suggestions were accepted.

BJP's Ram temple counter to TMC's Babri Masjid proposal
BJP's Ram temple counter to TMC's Babri Masjid proposal

The BJP's Murshidabad unit in West Bengal announced plans to construct a Ram temple in Berhampore, days after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed to set up a mosque modeled after the Babri Masjid in Beldanga. The temple construction,...

Man gives triple talaq to wife for going alone for walk
Man gives triple talaq to wife for going alone for walk

The accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife on Tuesday and said he was annulling his marriage through 'triple talaq', now a criminal offence, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.

Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?

What India needs more than one simultaneous election is better governance both at the central and state level.Yes, we need reforms, but our priority should be to make elections less expensive, make it more democratic, do away with...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances