Nothing wrong with my foot, says Tharoor





PS. Picayune means petty.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this post, especially for those on social media making snarky comments on him. "When the usual troll factory is reduced to circulating a two year old picture of mine with a sprain led foot, accompanied by picayune comments, one realises how desperate they are for a distraction! For all those expressing concern about my well-being, I am pleased to say that not only is my leg alright, but I have been attending parliament daily and spoke in the debate on the national disaster management bill yesterday."