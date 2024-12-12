RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Need of the hour: Kangana on one nation, one election

December 12, 2024  16:33
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on One Nation One Election. "It is very important because conducting elections every 6 months costs the government treasury a great deal. The biggest challenge is to ask people to come out and vote time and again. The percentage of voters is going down every year. This is the need of the hour and everyone is in favour of this."

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election', and the draft legislations are likely to be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing Winter session, sources said
