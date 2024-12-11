TMC MP's remark on Scindia sparks row in Parl

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed repeated adjournments as remarks by Kalyan Banerjee against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia created an uproar which refused to die down despite apology tendered by the TMC member.

Finally, the chair adjourned the House for the day.

Trouble arose when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act.

The TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of Covid vaccines through its territory.

Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches lead to adjournment.

When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept.

"Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation's development...but we also come with a sense of self respect.

"Any individual in their lives will not stand compromising with their self respect. Attack us on our policies, on our views, but if you will get personal, certainly be prepared for the response," the Union minister said.

"He has apologised...I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India," he said.

Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued.

A Raja, who was presiding the House, said the two have settled the matter between themselves.