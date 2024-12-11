Pope Francis gifted books on 'Modi's vision'

Members of an Indian delegation met Pope Francis at Vatican City, presenting two books, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Mann Ki Baat @100: Igniting Collective Goodness.





Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Anil K Antony posted on X, saying, 'Very blessed to meet Holy Father Pope Francis at Vatican City as a part of the Indian delegation. Presented two books 'Modi@20 , dreams meet delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat @100, igniting collecting goodness' to His Holiness during my interaction with him.





The books "highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and leadership" were offered as a gesture of cultural and diplomatic exchange during the interaction.





The BlueKraft Digital Foundation, responsible for publishing the works, expressed pride in this significant moment.





In a post on X, the foundation wrote, 'A moment of immense pride for Bluekraft Digital Foundation as 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Change'--two seminal works reflecting the governance & leadership of PM Narendra Modi were presented to His Holiness Pope Francis.' -- ANI