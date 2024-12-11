RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pope Francis gifted books on 'Modi's vision'

December 11, 2024  09:07
image
Members of an Indian delegation met Pope Francis at Vatican City, presenting two books, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Mann Ki Baat @100: Igniting Collective Goodness.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Anil K Antony posted on X, saying, 'Very blessed to meet Holy Father Pope Francis at Vatican City as a part of the Indian delegation. Presented two books 'Modi@20 , dreams meet delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat @100, igniting collecting goodness' to His Holiness during my interaction with him.

The books "highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and leadership" were offered as a gesture of cultural and diplomatic exchange during the interaction.

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation, responsible for publishing the works, expressed pride in this significant moment.

In a post on X, the foundation wrote, 'A moment of immense pride for Bluekraft Digital Foundation as 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Change'--two seminal works reflecting the governance & leadership of PM Narendra Modi were presented to His Holiness Pope Francis.'   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...
LIVE! Delhi is freezing, folks! Temperature is...

India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria

India evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.

Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!

'This is the first case in which we saw use of Starlink by smugglers.'

Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial
Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant tone as he testified in open court for the first time in Tel Aviv in his years-long corruption trial on Sunday.

Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau
Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau

United States President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, describing him as the 'Governor of Canada'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances