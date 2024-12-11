RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' crosses Rs 1000 crore mark

December 11, 2024  20:42
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has hit the milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in just six days, making it the fastest Indian film to register the feat.

The Sukumar-directed movie, which is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the project, shared the movie's latest box office figures on social media and said the film has earned Rs 1002 crore gross. 

"THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM rewrites history at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 1000 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 6 days #PUSHPA2HitsFastest1000Cr. Sukumar redefines commercial cinema," the banner posted on X.

In the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, Pushpa 2 joins movies like Aamir Khan's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2, whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, has so far collected Rs 375 crore in nett box office earnings, Mythri Movie Makers said in a separate post.

"Another sensational day for #Pushpa2TheRule at the box office with a Nett of 36 CRORES in Hindi on Tuesday. Fastest to hit 375 CRORES NETT mark in Hindi in just 6 days. RULING IN CINEMAS," the studio said.
