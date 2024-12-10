Kejriwal, Pawar to meet today amid INDIA uprising





According to sources, there can be a discussion on giving the command of the alliance to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The role of INDIA Bloc in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections can also be discussed in the meeting.





Notably, Sharad Pawar recently acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.





Pawar expressed his support last week, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."





Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav stirred a political storm with his remarks backing Mamata Banerjee for the leadership of the INDIA Bloc.





Speaking to ANI in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025." His statement has drawn mixed reactions from across the political spectrum. -- ANI

