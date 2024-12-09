Yes Madam criticised over purported email on firing of stressed staff





An email sent to the company, however, did not elicit a response.





Anushka Dutta, whose LinkedIn profile identifies her as a UX copywriter at the company, in a post said: "What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed?"





She attached a screenshot which shows a mail from the company's HR official.





Internet users, however, were skeptical and speculated of the post's legitimacy, terming it as a publicity stunt.





"Looking at Yes Madam's marketing trends this looks like a campaign. The virality of these firing posts set a good ground to launch "corporate packages for a de-stress massage" or something.





Plus they're a human resource heavy business, eliminating 100s of employees is contradictory to their ongoing rapid scaling.





Controversial Marketing at its best," a user wrote on X.





An ex-employee told PTI that whatever is happening appears to be a marketing stunt. Another netizen took a funny dig on the issue and said, "Does Yes Madam's marketing team know that there are 113 days until April 1st". -- PTI

