Yes Madam criticised over purported email on firing of stressed staff

Yes Madam criticised over purported email on firing of stressed staffDecember 09, 2024 23:31
File image
Online beauty services platform YesMadam drew flak on Monday after a purported internal email leaked on social media suggesting the termination of those staff who had indicated workplace stress, although many dubbed it a marketing gimmick for a possible campaign.
An email sent to the company, however, did not elicit a response.
Anushka Dutta, whose LinkedIn profile identifies her as a UX copywriter at the company, in a post said: "What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed?"
She attached a screenshot which shows a mail from the company's HR official.
Internet users, however, were skeptical and speculated of the post's legitimacy, terming it as a publicity stunt.
"Looking at Yes Madam's marketing trends this looks like a campaign. The virality of these firing posts set a good ground to launch "corporate packages for a de-stress massage" or something.
Plus they're a human resource heavy business, eliminating 100s of employees is contradictory to their ongoing rapid scaling.
Controversial Marketing at its best," a user wrote on X.
An ex-employee told PTI that whatever is happening appears to be a marketing stunt. Another netizen took a funny dig on the issue and said, "Does Yes Madam's marketing team know that there are 113 days until April 1st". -- PTI