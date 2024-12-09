RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Yes Madam criticised over purported email on firing of stressed staff

December 09, 2024  23:31
File image
File image
Online beauty services platform YesMadam drew flak on Monday after a purported internal email leaked on social media suggesting the termination of those staff who had indicated workplace stress, although many dubbed it a marketing gimmick for a possible campaign. 

An email sent to the company, however, did not elicit a response. 

Anushka Dutta, whose LinkedIn profile identifies her as a UX copywriter at the company, in a post said: "What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed?" 

She attached a screenshot which shows a mail from the company's HR official. 

 Internet users, however, were skeptical and speculated of the post's legitimacy, terming it as a publicity stunt. 

"Looking at Yes Madam's marketing trends this looks like a campaign. The virality of these firing posts set a good ground to launch "corporate packages for a de-stress massage" or something. 

Plus they're a human resource heavy business, eliminating 100s of employees is contradictory to their ongoing rapid scaling. 

Controversial Marketing at its best," a user wrote on X. 

An ex-employee told PTI that whatever is happening appears to be a marketing stunt. Another netizen took a funny dig on the issue and said, "Does Yes Madam's marketing team know that there are 113 days until April 1st". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pistols, narcotics seized during search in Sambhal
LIVE! Pistols, narcotics seized during search in Sambhal

3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai

Three people were killed and 17 others injured when a BEST bus crashed into pedestrians and vehicles in Mumbai on Monday night. The accident is suspected to have been caused by brake failure. The bus, on route number 332, was travelling...

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA
Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no 'jatha' (group) of farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on Tuesday. The farmers suspended their march after some were injured in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel....

Himachal sees 2nd snowfall; tourist killed in mishap
Himachal sees 2nd snowfall; tourist killed in mishap

Himachal Pradesh experienced its second snowfall of the season, leading to the closure of 15 roads, including two national highways. A tourist from New Delhi died in an accident on an icy road in the Lahaul Spiti district, while three...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances