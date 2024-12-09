RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Unidentified persons abduct and kill BJP MLC's kin in Pune

December 09, 2024  22:23
Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle was allegedly abducted and murdered by unidentified persons in Pune district on Monday, a police official said. 

The victim, Satish Wagh (55), was bundled into an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons when he was out on a morning walk, prompting police to fan out several teams to trace him. 

Wagh was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district, around 40 km from the spot he was abducted, a police officer said. 

"A team has been sent to the spot to conduct panchanama," said additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil. 

Earlier in the day, a police official said Tilekar's family didn't receive any call for ransom. 

"They didn't raise suspicion on anyone. A manhunt has been launched on the details provided by an eyewitness who saw the car. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," he said. 

Police sources said Wagh had interests in farming and also owned a hotel near Shewalwadi. -- PTI
