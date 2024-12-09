RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threats: Police

December 09, 2024  09:01
Representational image
Representational image
Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am. 

 The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said. The official said further checking was underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Syria crisis: Russia grants asylum to Assad
LIVE! Syria crisis: Russia grants asylum to Assad

Fall of Assad regime: What the US will do now
Fall of Assad regime: What the US will do now

The fall of the Assad regime that brutalised, tortured and killed thousands of innocent Syrians over the past half a century is a historic opportunity for the people of the country, outgoing United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

Indian embassy in Syria operational, citizens safe
Indian embassy in Syria operational, citizens safe

The sources further stated that all the Indian nationals there are safe and the embassy remains available to assist them in the crisis-hit nation.

Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...

While the whole batting unit faltered, the spotlight fell firmly on seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose lean patches in recent times have become a matter of concern.

3 matches, 3 losses: Nightmare day for Indian cricket
3 matches, 3 losses: Nightmare day for Indian cricket

Forgettable Sunday for Indian cricket as men, women and U-19 sides suffer defeats

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances