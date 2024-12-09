TN assembly urges Centre to cancel Madurai tungsten mining rights





"Tungsten mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. If it (project) comes, then I will not hold this post (of chief minister)," Stalin said when the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the ruling dispensation with "being silent" for 10 months and deciding to act only after the people in the affected areas of Melur in Madurai district began to protest.





The resolution piloted by state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was passed unanimously with the BJP choosing not to oppose it at the introductory stage.





It stated that the Centre disregarded the objection and concerns raised by the Tamil Nadu government on October 3, 2023, over the move to mine tungsten and proceeded with the auction. Granting mining rights to Hindustan Zine Limited to set up a Tungsten Mineral Mine in Nayakkarpatti Village in Melur Taluk of Madurai district was condemnable, the resolution said.





Inspite of pointing out that the area where rights have been granted was declared a Bio-Diversity Heritage Site by the state government in 2022, the Centre gave the rights for mining activities.





The site included many historical monuments such as cave temples, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi scripts, Panchapandavar beds and is a habitat for rare species, the resolution said. -- PTI

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who intervened during the debate, asserted he would not allow mining at any cost, as it would affect the livelihood besides adversely impact the environment.