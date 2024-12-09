RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

TN assembly urges Centre to cancel Madurai tungsten mining rights

December 09, 2024  20:34
File image
File image
The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to immediately cancel tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in the state, following an intense debate in the Assembly House. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who intervened during the debate, asserted he would not allow mining at any cost, as it would affect the livelihood besides adversely impact the environment. 

"Tungsten mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. If it (project) comes, then I will not hold this post (of chief minister)," Stalin said when the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the ruling dispensation with "being silent" for 10 months and deciding to act only after the people in the affected areas of Melur in Madurai district began to protest. 

The resolution piloted by state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was passed unanimously with the BJP choosing not to oppose it at the introductory stage. 

It stated that the Centre disregarded the objection and concerns raised by the Tamil Nadu government on October 3, 2023, over the move to mine tungsten and proceeded with the auction. Granting mining rights to Hindustan Zine Limited to set up a Tungsten Mineral Mine in Nayakkarpatti Village in Melur Taluk of Madurai district was condemnable, the resolution said. 

Inspite of pointing out that the area where rights have been granted was declared a Bio-Diversity Heritage Site by the state government in 2022, the Centre gave the rights for mining activities. 

The site included many historical monuments such as cave temples, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi scripts, Panchapandavar beds and is a habitat for rare species, the resolution said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him
LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him

Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt
Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt

The top court asked the state government to spell out details of its actions taken against the culprits and the encroachers.

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv

The government on Monday appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Malhotra's name, who has been appointed as the RBI Governor for...

Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh
Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh

Taking a dig at a section of Bangladeshi politicians, who said the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered whether Indians 'would have lollipop' when...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances