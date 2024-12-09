RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Three killed in bomb explosion in Bengal's Murshidabad

December 09, 2024  10:41
At least three persons were killed and a few others injured in an explosion when they were allegedly manufacturing illegal crude bombs in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said on Monday. 

 The incident happened late Sunday night at Khoyertala village under Sagarpara gram panchayat, they said. The three deceased were identified as Sakirul Sarkar (32), Mamon Mollah (30) and Mustakin Shiekh (28), the police officer said, adding that those injured fled the place. 

 "The explosion took place at the house of Mamon where they were making crude bombs. The roof of the house was blown away in the blast. We are investigating the matter," the police officer told PTI. Initial probe revealed that the deceased trio were recently found to be involved in phensedyl smuggling. -- PTI
