RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Police custody for 13 Siddique murder accused

December 09, 2024  20:46
Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique
The Mumbai police seeking the remand of 13 accused in the Baba Siddique murder case told the MCOCA court on Monday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's role in the killing has not been found as yet, while his brother Anmol Bishnoi is running a separate gang. 

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra, and police have so far arrested 26 persons, including alleged shooter Shivkumar Gautam. 

Anmol Bishnoi is a wanted accused in the case. 

The police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the 26 arrested accused on November 30. 

Of the 26 accused, 13 were on Monday produced before the MCOCA court, which remanded them to police custody till December 16. The remaining accused are in judicial custody. 

While seeking remand, Mumbai police, through the special public prosecutor, told court the case has multiple small links and all these have to be connected to complete the probe, for which custody is required. 

The police told court the probe has found that Anmol Bishnoi sent Rs 40,000 to accused Nitin Sapre and the financial aspect linked to the case needs to be probed. 

Anmol Bishnoi's gang was operating in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and "he was trying to establish his supremacy as gang leader", the prosecution told the special court. 

The police also told court the Bishnoi siblings are now running separate gangs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him
LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him

Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt
Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt

The top court asked the state government to spell out details of its actions taken against the culprits and the encroachers.

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv

The government on Monday appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Malhotra's name, who has been appointed as the RBI Governor for...

Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh
Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh

Taking a dig at a section of Bangladeshi politicians, who said the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered whether Indians 'would have lollipop' when...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances