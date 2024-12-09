PM to reply on Constitution debate in LS on Dec 14





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate on the Constitution, among the key demands of the opposition alliance for the Winter Session of Parliament.





Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Modi will reply to it on Tuesday.





According to the agreement with the Opposition, the BJP-led NDA government had agreed to a debate on the Constitution on December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, parliament sources said.