RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him

December 09, 2024  20:54
Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
An anonymous person made calls threatening to "kill" Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his office received those calls, officials said. 

Targeting the deputy CM, the person sent derogatory text messages, an official release said on Monday. 

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said the press release. 

The staff manning the Janasena founder's office apprised the actor - politician and also senior police officials of the threatening calls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him
LIVE! Pawan Kalyan gets calls threatening to kill him

Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt
Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt

The top court asked the state government to spell out details of its actions taken against the culprits and the encroachers.

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv

The government on Monday appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Malhotra's name, who has been appointed as the RBI Governor for...

Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh
Mamata mocks 'Occupy India' call from Bangladesh

Taking a dig at a section of Bangladeshi politicians, who said the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered whether Indians 'would have lollipop' when...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances