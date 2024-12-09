RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No discrepancy found in Nanded EVM-VVPAT tally

December 09, 2024  12:39
The district administration in Maharashtra's Nanded verified 75 VVPAT machines with votes on EVMs and found no difference in the tally, an official said on Monday.

The counting and verification exercise was conducted on the Election Commission's instructions.

The candidate-wise votes obtained on EVMs from five centres in each assembly constituency in the district were tallied with VVPATs, the official said.

Nanded District Collector Abhijit Raut said the counting of votes at 75 centres in the district, 30 Lok Sabha and 45 assembly, was flawless. 

According to the authorities, the centres were selected by drawing lots in the presence of candidates' representatives and election observers.

During the counting, slips from five VVPATs per assembly constituency area were counted physically and verified with votes from EVMs.

For the assembly elections, 45 polling stations (five each in nine constituencies of Nanded) and the Lok Sabha by-election, 30 polling stations, five each in six constituencies, were verified, they said in a press release.  -- PTI
