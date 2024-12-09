RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai records coldest day in 9 years

December 09, 2024  21:53
Representational image.
Representational image.
Mumbai recorded its coldest day on Monday since December 24, 2015, with the temperature dipping to 13.7 degrees Celsius, an India meteorological department official said. 

"On December 24, 2015, the lowest temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius. The 13.7 degrees recorded on Monday also broke this season's earlier low of 16.5 degrees Celsius recorded a few days ago. The maximum daytime temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius," the IMD official informed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Globe nomination for 'All we imagine is light'
LIVE! 2 Globe nomination for 'All we imagine is light'

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

'Mass Hindu migration from B'desh unlikely at present'
'Mass Hindu migration from B'desh unlikely at present'

Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee has said the current situation in Bangladesh is unlikely to trigger a fresh round of exodus of minority Hindus into India. He believes that migration is primarily driven by social networks and...

Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA
Farmers cancel march to Delhi tomorrow, to decide POA

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no 'jatha' (group) of farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on Tuesday. The farmers suspended their march after some were injured in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel....

For how long freebies can be given? SC asks Centre
For how long freebies can be given? SC asks Centre

The Supreme Court of India expressed concerns about the long-term sustainability of providing free rations to migrant workers, emphasizing the need for job creation and capacity building instead. The court's remarks came during a hearing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances