Mumbai records coldest day in 9 years





"On December 24, 2015, the lowest temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius. The 13.7 degrees recorded on Monday also broke this season's earlier low of 16.5 degrees Celsius recorded a few days ago. The maximum daytime temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius," the IMD official informed.

