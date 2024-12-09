Market Timers Reset: New Expiry Clock Is Ticking





Currently, expiry dates are spread across various days of the week. Similarly, BSE has moved the expiry of all its index derivatives to the last Tuesday of the month.





These announcements follow the Sebi's recent measures to curb excessive volumes and speculation in the futures and derivatives markets. Experts believe this move will reduce the frenzy surrounding zero-day options and discourage speculative trading in the derivatives segment. Despite suffering heavy losses, retail investors continue to make highly speculative bets in the derivatives market, with an average holding period of less than 30 minutes.









-- Khusboo Tiwari and Samie Modak/Business Standard





The National Stock Exchange, has announced changes to the 'expiry day' for its index derivatives contracts. Starting January 1, all monthly contracts for Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next 50 will expire on the last Thursday of each month.