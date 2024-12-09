India raises concerns over safety of minorities during Bangladesh visit

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials in Dhaka. "...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority..." Misri told reporters here. "We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," he added. Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties. "I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.