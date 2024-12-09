RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India raises concerns over safety of minorities during Bangladesh visit

December 09, 2024  16:46
image
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials in Dhaka. "...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority..." Misri told reporters here. "We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," he added. Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties. "I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Revenue secy Sanjay Malhotra is new RBI governor
LIVE! Revenue secy Sanjay Malhotra is new RBI governor

INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

The opposition INDIA bloc is considering submitting a notice to move a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, sources said. The opposition had previously considered this in August but decided to give...

Al-Qaeda Genie Is Out Of The Bottle
Al-Qaeda Genie Is Out Of The Bottle

... and there is no stopping its pan-Islamic agenda, cautions Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed

The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal expected on Monday, was not presented by the advocate commissioner entrusted with it, after he sought an extension of 15 days citing ill health.

'Congress' Biggest Mistake Was...'
'Congress' Biggest Mistake Was...'

'...to think apna time aa gaya after the 2024 election.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances