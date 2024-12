INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar due to the partisan functioning of the House. INDIA bloc parties --- including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have signed the motion. The parties will be moving the motion under Article 67(B) of the Constitution.