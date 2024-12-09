RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India adopts balanced approach to W Asia clash: Jaishankar

December 09, 2024  23:56
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's approach to the conflict that has been going on in West Asia since last year is balanced as it looks at the issues in all their complexities and also has a fundamental commitment to justice and equity. 

Jaishankar, 69, also reiterated that India supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue during an interaction with the Indian community in Manama. 

As a country that itself has been impacted so deeply by terrorism, we are very strongly opposed to terrorism and hostage-taking. 

They should never be excused or condoned, Jaishankar said. But at the same time, it is very important that any action which is taken by any government or any armed force must always take care of civilian casualties and must always be respectful of humanitarian law, the minister said. 

Jaishankar further said that India has been contributing to the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), the primary relief agency in respect of Palestinians, and given relief to the Palestine authority and also given medical relief to Lebanon. 

At the end of the day, we do believe there must be a solution to the Palestine issue because if there is not one, it will always remain a cause of instability in the region, he said. -- PTI
