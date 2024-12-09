RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Foreign Secretary Misri holds talks with Bangladeshi counterpart

December 09, 2024  12:10
FS Vikram Misri
FS Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit, officials said. 

It is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule in August. A senior Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official received him at the airport. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was also present at the airport. Soon after his arrival here, Misri held talks with Uddin. He will also meet the country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. 

 He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Bangladesh's interim government head or Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. -- PTI
