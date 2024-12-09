RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out in Rajouri Garden; 10 fire tenders rushed

December 09, 2024  16:00
A fire broke out in a building in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, authorities said. "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

 The cause of the fire remains unknown so far. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the nearby shopkeepers. Authorities have cordoned off the vicinity to facilitate firefighting operations. PTI
