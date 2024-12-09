RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Filmmaker Shaji N Karun chosen for JC Daniel Award

December 09, 2024  22:44
Eminent filmmaker Shaji N Karun has been selected for the JC Daniel Award for 2023, recognising his lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, an official release stated on Monday. 

The award, the highest honour in Malayalam cinema instituted by the state government, includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a statuette. Shaji N Karun was chosen for the award for his contributions that made a mark for Malayalam at the national and international level, a jury chaired by an earlier recipient of the award TV Chandran, observed. 

Singer KS Chithra, actor Vijayaraghavan and state Chalachitra academy secretary C Ajoy were the other members of the jury. 

Karun has been able to infuse creative energy into the new wave cinema in Malayalam, the jury said. 

His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, while his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. 

His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes. 

Karun's films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards. 

His Kutty Srank won the national award for Best Feature Film in 2010. 

A recipient of the Padma Shri and the French honour "Order of Arts and Letters," Karun was the premiere chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and currently serves as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. -- PTI
