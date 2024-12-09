RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Farmers' protest: SC dismisses plea to clear road

December 09, 2024  12:53
image
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately clear blockades on national and state highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests. 

 A bench of justices Surya Kant and Manmohan said the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue. 

 "We are already examining the larger issue. You are not the only conscience keeper of society. Don't file repetitive petitions. Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue," the bench told petitioner Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab. 

 The court also refused Luthra's request to tag the petition with the pending matter. Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. 

 The plea has alleged that farmers' and their unions have blocked the entire national and state highways in Punjab for an indefinite period. It sought directions to ensure that national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No mismatch in Nanded EVM-VVPAT tally
LIVE! No mismatch in Nanded EVM-VVPAT tally

Israel takes control of buffer zone at Syrian border
Israel takes control of buffer zone at Syrian border

After taking control of the buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border, the Israel Defence Forces released photos from the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, a strategic peak in the Golan Heights on Monday morning.

Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as Maha Speaker
Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as Maha Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar was on Monday elected unopposed as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly.

40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand

Around 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat mail Monday morning with the sender demanding US

Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state

Claiming that the United States is subsidising its two neighbours Canada and Mexico to the tune of $100 billion and $300 billion, respectively, incoming US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that if that is the case then these two...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances