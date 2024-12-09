RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Doctor beaten up in clinic near Mumbai

December 09, 2024  19:44
File image
A doctor was beaten up by four unidentified persons in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Monday. 

The incident took place on Saturday night when two women at his clinic raised an alarm that "something wrong" had happened to a girl there, the official said. 

"When the doctor, who practices homoeopathy, came out of his chamber to inquire, four persons entered and assaulted him. We have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused," he added. -- PTI
