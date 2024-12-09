Delhi polls: Pushpa-2 sparks AAP-BJP poster war





AAP recently issued a poster on the lines of the movie, titling it in bold letters Kejrwal Jhukega Nahi based on the cult dialogue of the movie.





In the poster, Kejriwal poses as the protagonist of the flim, carrying AAP's symbol jhaadu (broom) on his shoulder.





"4th Term Coming Soon" read the poster, referring to the previous electoral successes of Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013, 2015 and 2020 in the Delhi assembly polls.





The Delhi BJP on Monday issued its own poster showing the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva posing as the movie's character Pushpa on a throne with bhrashtachariyon ko khatam karenge (will finish the corrupt) written in bold letters.





Rappa-Rappa the poster read, copying Pushpa's dialogue in the movie.





AAP is working hard to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its massive electoral successes in 2015 and 2020 in which it routed the BJP, winning 67 and 63 seats, respectively, in the 70-member assembly. -- PTI

