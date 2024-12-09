RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bomb threat at Agra airport, 'nothing suspicious found'

December 09, 2024  19:00
File image
The Agra airport received a bomb threat through an email on Monday, prompting a thorough search by security agencies but "nothing suspicious was found", the police said. 

The Kheria Airport serves as a civil aviation facility as well as a base station for the Air Force. 

"An email was received by the manager of Indigo Airlines, at the Agra Airport at about 11:56 am on Monday that a bomb has been placed in the bathroom of the airport premises," assistant commissioner of police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said, adding that the premises were searched but nothing suspicious was found. 

"We have lodged a police complaint at the Shahganj police station against an unknown person and suitable legal action will be taken accordingly," he added. 

Earlier, the police had said the email was received by the CISF (which provides security at the airport). 

Later, Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar said, "After nearly two hours of intense search on the airport premises, nothing suspicious was found." 

An email was also received at the Agra Airport regarding a bomb threat on October 4, 2024. An FIR was lodged at the Shahganj police station after the incident. 

On December 3, Uttar Pradesh Tourism received a threat email to blow up the Taj Mahal in Agra. -- PTI
