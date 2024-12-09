BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra Speaker





The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election was formally announced in the House on Monday. BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker unopposed after Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties refused to file nomination.





The Opposition MVA has placed a formal demand seeking the Leader of Opposition post and the Deputy Speaker post in the Assembly which is set to be decided on the last day of three-day special session.

