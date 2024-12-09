Big Soros showdown in RS, House adjourned





The Upper House witnessed two adjournments during the pre-lunch session, with treasury bench members demanding a discussion on what they termed a national security issue.





When the House reassembled post lunch, the ruling NDA members were up on their feet again seeking discussion on the issue. Leader of the House J P Nadda stated that BJP members were agitated over reports involving opposition leaders and were keen to discuss the matter.





"The link between Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP) and George Soros is a matter of concern. Its co-president is a member of this House," he said. Nadda alleged that the FDL-AP sees Jammu and Kashmir as a "separate entity," and gets financial support from the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.





"This maligns India's image and raises concern about the national security. People are concerned the way Congress is playing with the national security. Therefore our members want a discussion," he said.





Without taking the name of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Nadda alleged that the Congress leader goes abroad and speaks the language that promotes George Soros and raises those matters here that are flagged by the Forum, thereby de-stabilising the national security. Nadda said that Soros wants to destabilise India as it has emerged as the world's fifth largest economic power and aiming to become a developed nation.





"Congress is becoming a tool...Therefore, there should be a detailed discussion. ...This is a matter of internal and external security," he said. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to refute the allegations and before he could speak, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked both Nadda and Kharge to meet him in his chamber to resolve the logjam. The chair then adjourned the House till 3 pm. PTI

