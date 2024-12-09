RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adopt inclusive Syrian-led political process: India

December 09, 2024  13:02
A day after Islamist rebels captured power in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria. 

 "We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," it said. "We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria." "We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the MEA said in a statement.

 It further said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security. PTI
