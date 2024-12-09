RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


87 roads closed in Himachal after 1st snowfall

December 09, 2024  13:24
Himachal Pradesh witnessed its first snowfall of the season which led to the closure of at least 87 roads in the state, including Atari-Leh National Highway 3 near Manali's Rohtang Pass, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. A total of 58 roads were closed in Shimla, followed by 17 in Kinnaur, six in Kangra, two in Lahaul and Spiti, one each in Kullu and Chamba districts. 

Some parts of Himachal suffered power outrages as 457 transformers were disrupted, the SEOC said. Shimla, along with the nearby tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu, Chansel, Narkanda and the Churdhar ranges, as well as several high mountain passes, received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday evening, breaking a ten-week dry spell and bringing cheer to the farmers, apple growers and hoteliers. 

 Shimla received 2.5 cm of snow, and areas like The Ridge, Mall Road and Jakhoo Peak were covered in a light blanket of snow. Snowfall was also recorded in key tourist destinations such as Manali, Kasauli, and Chail. -- PTI
