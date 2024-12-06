RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Pushpa 2' creates history, earns Rs 294cr on Day 1

December 06, 2024  20:06
Pushpa fire nahi, wildfire hai, the popular dialogue from Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise has come true with the historic box office performance of the second part, which has amassed Rs 294 crore gross globally on day one of its release. 

The day one collection of the Sukumar-directed movie, a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has shattered the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore). 

The film's collection has beaten expectations of the trade pundits, who had pegged the film's opening figure to be slightly over than Rs 150 crore. Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled Pushpa 2, shared the box office figures. 

"The Biggest Indian Film creates History at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 crores worldwide on Day 1 making it the highest opening day in Indian Cinema," studio posted on Instagram. 

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. 

The movie released across the globe on Friday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. -- PTI
