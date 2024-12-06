RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Foreign Ssecretary Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9

December 06, 2024  22:06
File image
File image
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will make a visit to Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.  

Misri will lead the foreign office consultations with Bangladesh and attend several other meetings during his visit.  

This comes amid strained ties between New Delhi and Dhaka following reports of several attacks on minorities, especially Hindus under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.  

"The foreign secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 9th of December. He will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign office consultations led by foreign secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing on Friday.  

Asked about the situation on ground in Bangladesh and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, MEA affirmed hope that the legal rights of the concerned individuals are respected and the trial is conducted in a "fair and transparent" manner.  

"As far as situation on ground regarding the individuals you want, we want to reiterate our position again that they have legal rights and we hope that these legal rights will be respected and that the trial will be fair and transparent. They will get a fair and transparent trial," Jaiswal further added.  -- ANI
