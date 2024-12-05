RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fadnavis takes blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

December 05, 2024  11:47
image
Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnvais arrives at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later today. 

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 Meanwhile, the posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar covered the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The oath-taking ceremony will see the participation of several NDA chief ministers and leaders.
