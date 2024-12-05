Fadnavis takes blessings at Siddhivinayak temple





Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Meanwhile, the posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar covered the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The oath-taking ceremony will see the participation of several NDA chief ministers and leaders.

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnvais arrives at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later today.