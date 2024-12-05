RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cable theft on Delhi metro Blue Line causes delay

December 05, 2024  09:50
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors, were affected on Thursday due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing inconvenience to commuters.
 
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day and there will be a delay in services.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

"There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The inconvenience is regretted," the DMRC said on X.

"The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night.

Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services," it said.

It advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. -- PTI 
